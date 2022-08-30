Donald Wesley Overall

March 14, 1963 — Aug. 23, 2022

Don was a wonderful, happy, joyful, kind man; he knew how to love well! Don was born on March 14, 1963 to Janice Faye Overall-Trogdon and Wayne Earl Overall. He was a great husband, dad, cousin and friend. Don was raised by Janice, and had a great life with her. Don was involved in many things as a young man including camping with his Aunt Barbara and Uncle Dick; and his cousins, Rick, Mike and David. Don enjoyed water polo and being a photographer for the R.A. Long High School yearbook. Don was predeceased by his sister, Shannon Marie Overall.

Don was married to Angie, with whom he had two beautiful children: Morgan Brielle Overall and Spencer Mitchell Overall. He was a really good dad, playing board games and coaching junior league soccer for Longview, among lots of other things.

Don was later married to Faye Fletcher Overall, and shared 13 wonderful years with her. Faye was also Don’s high school sweetheart.

There will be a viewing at Dahl’s Funeral home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 31, 2022, and a celebration of life from 5 to 7:30 p.m. September 1, 2022, at the AWPPW Union Hall. Both of these locations are in Longview.

The family asks anyone who would like to make a donation to please donate to the AWPPW’s Scholarship Fund.