Donald Wesley Mask

Oct. 12, 1934 — Jan. 2, 2022

Donald was born in Fowler, Colorado, to Robert and Allie Mask. He passed on January 2, 2022, at the age of 87. He moved to the area with his family when he was 12 years old. He worked in Longview at Long Bell, and Northwest Hardwoods.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bobby Mask; and his sister, Lillie Faul. He is survived by his sister, Freida Loyd; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial potluck will be held from noon to 2 p.m. August 6 at the home of Kevin and Diane Olds, 922 PH 10, Castle Rock, Washington. His ashes will be set free on that date.