May 4, 1943 — August 3, 2021
Donald Roy Mills was born May 4, 1943, in Clear Lake, South Dakota, to Earl and Wilma Mills. He passed away August 3, 2021. He was raised in Kelso, Wash., and graduated from Kelso High School in 1961. He served in the Navy from 1961 through August 1965. His home base was Long Beach, Calif. While in the Navy, he visited Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Haiti and Jamaica. He attended Lower Columbia College upon his discharge.
Don worked for the Kelso Post Office as a letter carrier from June 1966 through May 1998. Don was a very kind, loving man. He enjoyed golfing; fishing; and his dog, Buddy.
Don is survived by his wife, Gavin Mills; his daughter, Teresa (Craig) Ward; and granddaughter Brittnee (Mike) Wallace, grandson Kyle Lee and great-grandson Griffin Wallace, all of Yakima, Wash. He also is survived by his sister, Lori White, of Fairgrove, Michigan; and stepchildren Eric, Andrea and Tim Coleman.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
