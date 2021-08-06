Donald Roy Mills

May 4, 1943 — August 3, 2021

Donald Ray Mills was born May 4, 1943, in Clear Lake, South Dakota, to Earl and Wilma Mills. He passed away August 3, 2021. He was raised in Kelso, Wash., and graduated from Kelso High School in 1961. He served in the Navy from 1961 through August 1965. His home base was Long Beach, Calif. While in the Navy, he visited Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Haiti and Jamaica. He attended Lower Columbia College upon his discharge from the Navy.

Don worked for the Kelso Post Office as a letter carrier from June 1966 through May 1998. Don was a very kind and loving man. He enjoyed golfing; fishing; and his dog, Buddy.

Don is survived by his wife, Gavin Mills; his daughter, Teresa (Craig) Ward; granddaughter Brittnee (Mike) Wallace; grandson Kyle Lee; and great-grandson Griffin Wallace. All are of Yakima, Wash. He also is survived by his sister, Lori White of Fairgrove, Michigan; and stepchildren Eric, Andrea, and Tim Coleman.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.