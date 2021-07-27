August 30, 1939—June 29, 2021

On 29 June 2021, our brother Donald R. Huber passed away from natural causes. Preceding him in death was his wife, Betty; and his parents, Donald and Evelyn Huber. He is survived by five brothers who are dispersed to such places as the Olympic Peninsula, Montana, the East Coast, and Reunion Island.

Donald was a graduate of Fort Vancouver High School and subsequently served his country in the Navy as an electronics technician. Subsequently, he was a postal clerk and retired from the post office. He and his wife, Betty, traveled extensively in their retirement years. They lived in Battle Ground, Wash., until Betty’s death, where upon Donald moved to Woodland. He enjoyed geology, researching fallen-flag railroads, building; and using model boats, trains, and airplanes.

No formal memorial service is planned. Each to remember him as they knew him.