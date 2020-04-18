Donald Powell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Ray Powell

May 17, 1930—April 4, 2020

Donald Ray Powell was born in Trent, SD to Everett W and Inez (Underwood) Powell.

In 1936, the family journeyed to Hayden Lake, ID in a cabin built on the back of a 1936 Chevy flatbed truck. He began high school in Cour d’Alene. In 1948, the family moved to Castle Rock where Don met the love of his life, Beverly C. (Greene) as he finished his education, graduating in 1950. He and Bev were married August 11, 1950. Together they raised three children Sharon, Don and Diane.

Don took a job at Weyerhaeuser but left in the early 60’s to start his own business, Homes by Don. He built affordable homes for middle income families, allowing them to help in order to save money. He loved to help others, teaching them the process along the way. Don and Bev traveled to Suriname and Peru with Wycliffe Bible Translators on building projects and he built numerous houses for family and friends.

Don loved to hunt, fish and camp taking many trips to Mt. St. Helens, Idaho and California. He was an avid storyteller and always had a song on his lips and in his heart. Don bowled in a local league for decades, well into his 80’s.