Donald Powell

Donald Ray Powell
May 17, 1930—April 4, 2020
Donald Ray Powell was born in Trent, SD to Everett W and Inez (Underwood) Powell.
In 1936, the family journeyed to Hayden Lake, ID in a cabin built on the back of a 1936 Chevy flatbed truck. He began high school in Cour d’Alene. In 1948, the family moved to Castle Rock where Don met the love of his life, Beverly C. (Greene) as he finished his education, graduating in 1950. He and Bev were married August 11, 1950. Together they raised three children Sharon, Don and Diane.
Don took a job at Weyerhaeuser but left in the early 60’s to start his own business, Homes by Don. He built affordable homes for middle income families, allowing them to help in order to save money. He loved to help others, teaching them the process along the way. Don and Bev traveled to Suriname and Peru with Wycliffe Bible Translators on building projects and he built numerous houses for family and friends.
Don loved to hunt, fish and camp taking many trips to Mt. St. Helens, Idaho and California. He was an avid storyteller and always had a song on his lips and in his heart. Don bowled in a local league for decades, well into his 80’s.
He was an active member of Castle Rock Christian Church and was instrumental in the building of their sanctuary. He belonged to the Lions Club and built wheelchair ramps and worked the food bank. Don was a member of the Castle Rock Booster Club and a faithful fan at many sporting events. He rooted for any sport his children and grandchildren were involved in and was inducted into the Castle Rock Hall of Fame.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sharon McWilliams, sisters Delores Dunn, Maxine Armstrong and Edith Whisnant and brothers Vernon, Dean, Duane, Ivan and Keith.
In addition to his wife Beverly, Don is survived by a brother, Ronald of Hoopa, CA, son Don E Powell (Lori), daughter Diane Kmetz (Carlin), grandchildren Brent McWilliams (Ella), Lee McWilliams (Lisa), Erin Stafford (Rob), Amber Schnacker, (Tyrone) and great grandchildren Boston and Leia McWilliams, Luke and Lacey McWilliams, Chase and Chelsea Stafford, Blake Schnacker, numerous nieces, nephews, church family and his family at the Villager Inn.
Don has been interred in Castle Rock and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Villager Inn, PO. Box 98, Castle Rock, WA 98611.
