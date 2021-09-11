 Skip to main content
Donald Powell
Donald Powell

Donald Powell

Celebration of Life

May 17, 1930 — April 4, 2020

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for longtime Castle Rock resident, Donald R. Powell on Saturday, September 18. The service will be held at the Castle Rock Christian Church, 542 Huntington Ave., S., at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a luncheon. Masks will be required.

