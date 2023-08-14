Dec. 14, 1940—Aug. 7, 2023
LONGVIEW—Donald Richard Lightfoot, 82, passed away unexpectedly at home due to heart complications. Other than his time at the University of WA and 4 years in the army, stationed in France, he lived in Longview, WA. With a degree in Business Administration and Accounting he worked along the Columbia River’s waterfront first at Longview Fibre, then at Weyerhauser, Norpac, Entek and Pacfibre, retiring in 2012. With his strong work ethic, he often juggled two jobs at a time doing taxes on the side and teaching Accounting part-time at Lower Columbia College. He cherished the many friends he made during those years.
Donald’s generous heart led him to give back to the community by committing many hours to various service organizations. He was gentle in nature and loyal to family and friends. Many people used him as a resource to help solve problems. He was quick to “diagnose a situation” and suggest a solution.
Preceding him in death are his parents Sidney and Grace (Roberds) Lightfoot; brothers, Bob and Charles Lightfoot and sister Anne Griffiths.
He is survived by his wife, DeAnne, who he told nearly everyday of their 40 year marriage that he loved her, his step-daughter, Amanda (Jeremy) Jones; three grandchildren, Liam, Grace, and Elijah Jones. Also surviving are his sister Susan (Craig) Hanson and several nieces and nephews.
Service is Sat., Aug. 19 @ 1:00 p.m. Steele Chapel 5050 Mt. Solo Rd. Longview, WA. Go to www.longiewmemorialpark.com for an extended obit.
