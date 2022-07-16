May 27, 1940—July 11, 2022

The Honorable Donald L. McCulloch passed away on Monday, July 11th at the age of 82 at Community Home Health & Hospice. He was born May 27, 1940, in Longview where he was a longtime resident and an active community member.

He is survived by his three children, Trace McCulloch (Diana) of Benicia, Shannon McCulloch-Benson (Carl) of Lynnwood, Megan McCulloch of Longview, and three grandchildren, Tristan McCulloch, Tucker McCulloch, and Beck Benson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene McCulloch.

Don graduated from R.A.Long High School in 1958 where he was voted Best Dressed by his senior class and he was a record-holding distance track runner. He felt privileged to be initiated into the R.A.Long Hall of Fame. He attended Lower Columbia College and graduated from Central Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. He attended Lewis and Clark Law School where he earned a Juris Doctor degree.

Don was a math and science teacher in Portland and Olympia. He moved back to Longview to begin his law career where he practiced law for 11 years and started his practice, Roethler and McCulloch. He was appointed to the bench by Governor Dixy Lee Ray in 1981 and he became the third Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge at age 40. He truly valued his work and he was revered as a fair, decisive, and dedicated judge who truly cared about people.

He enjoyed living in his house with a picturesque view of Lake Sacajawea. He had a great time participating in activities and engaging with people at the lake. He typically started his morning by running around the lake before beginning his day at the Hall of Justice. He ran in many individual and team races and climbed Mt. Rainier. He was a member of the Longview Country Club where he played golf with many close friends. His faith was important to him and he was a member and deacon of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He treasured his time with his beloved wife of 53 years, Marlene, as they spent part of their time at their condo in downtown Seattle after his retirement. They enjoyed going out in the city dining, dancing, attending theater productions, and listening to live music. Their journey was a true love story that inspired others and was a great example of commitment. Family meant the world to him and he always made it a priority.

Don will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched.

A service is planned for Friday, July 22nd at 3:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A light fare reception will occur after the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.