Donald Kennedy of Longview, died June 23, age 82. Survived by wife Judy, daughters Connie and Brenda, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, 1 sister. He worked at RW Paper, Longbell, owned Kennedy Contracting Inc, General Estimating Services, pastored several churches, missionary in 2 countries, chaplain for many groups in WA & OR and retired as ArchBishop in the Apostolic Catholic Church of the East. Those wishing to remember him may send gifts to Discovery Nursing & Rehab, 5520 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA 98663