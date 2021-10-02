Donald J. Boultinghouse

To add onto his life changing work, he furthered his love for others by spending 28 years teaching CPR and First Aid classes. He was passionate about saving others lives and throughout his time as a CPR instructor, he did just that. Even further, he was instrumental in getting AED machines put into sheriff vehicles in Cowlitz County. In addition to his work and time as a CPR instructor, Don was heavily involved in the Special Olympics here in Cowlitz County. He helped organize many fundraisers and events. He supported his daughter, Kaylee, on the cheer and soccer teams. His kindness and graciousness within the Special Olympics touched many hearts.

During his off time, Don loved to spend time with his family and friends at Cowlitz Timber Trails. It was a place for years that he spent many happy days with the people closest to him. Don also loved to go hunting, fishing, playing poker, and spending quality time with his family.

It is apparent that in all outlets of Don’s life, it was spent serving others. He changed and saved lives day in and out. Don brought joy, laughter, and deep love to all who surrounded him. Our beloved Don is with his Lord and Savior. The void left in our lives will never be filled, but we feel so blessed to have shared in all parts of his 53 years of life.

Due to COVID, a closed memorial service was held on October 2, 2021.