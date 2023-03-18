May 19, 1927—Feb. 17, 2023

LONGVIEW, WA—Donald Harry Ames, 95, of Longview passed away on February 17, 2023 at home.

He graduated from Kelso High School in 1945 and left for the Navy. He married Vivian Anderson in 1951. Don retired from Longview Weyerhaeuser in 1989.

He leaves his wife and five children, Tamara Larson (Bob), Nikki Ames (Gene Nery), Rick Ames (Theresa), Tom Ames (Charlene), and Victoria Ames (Mike McGuire) eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Long Beach in early July.