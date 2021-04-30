1929 — 2021

Donald Fay Horrocks, 91, of Kelso, Wash., passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 23, 2021. Fay was a loving and generous husband to his wife, Velia, and to his four children: Randy Bruner, Wendell Bruner, Lori Godfrey and Jennifer Tyler. Married for 54 years, Fay is survived by his wife, four children and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and reading and watching the Seahawks in his later years. He was proud to have served his country in the Korean War. Despite living in chronic pain for most of his life, Fay brought smiles to those around him with his homemade pizzas and pies.

He always had a piece of candy or mint in his pocket to share. He was valiant in his faith. He will be greatly missed.