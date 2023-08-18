Feb. 7, 1934—Aug. 5, 2023

LONGVIEW—Donald “Donnie” L. Grasser, loving son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend left this earth on August 5, 2023, he was 89.

Donnie was a special man, he never judged and loved unconditionally. He enjoyed nothing more than visiting with his family and playing Kismet, putting puzzles together, or playing his guitar and singing with loved ones. He also enjoyed clam digging and bowling until his health no longer permitted.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Lydia Grasser, his daughters Sherri Woodard, Carlyne Bryant, and Dayle Philpott, his son Donnie Grasser Jr., his siblings: Harold “Potty” (Lucy) Grasser, Martha Grasser, Eva (Orin) Laughton, Frank Grasser, Margaret (Virgil) Crumley, Genevieve (John) Bock, Lilian (Stanley) Burns, Thomas “Buck” (Darlene) Grasser, Robert (Marlene) Grasser, Stanley (Elaine) Grasser, Mary Lou Grasser, Robert Pennington, and Bill Brister.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter Angie (Michael) Bettineski; siblings: Kenneth Grasser, Joyce Pennington, and Evelyn Brister; grandkids: Dirk Harris, Denise Woodard-Sandberg, Keith Harris, Roger Woodard Jr., Kizzy Woodard, Joshua Philpott, Haillie Jessop, Kealie Jones, and Tru Bettineski; 17 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, 32 nieces and nephews, and numerous other family members.

There will be a celebration of life on August 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM located at the Kelso Senior Center at 106 NW 8th Avenue, Kelso, WA. 98626. Please bring your favorite dish and memories to share with everyone.