December 27, 1928—November 6, 2020

Donald ‘Don’ Gene Roy, 91, of Longview, Wash., passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 following a brief illness. Don was born December 27, 1928, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Lawrence August and Mayme (Thunberg) Roy. He graduated high school in the town of Devil’s Lake, North Dakota. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of North Dakota several years later.

Don was proud of his service to our country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Air Force. While in the service, he was a Hightower Lineman at Thule AFB in Greenland.

He was hired by Boeing Aircraft Company in Seattle in 1958. He started out as a Purchasing Agent for the company and retired as Project Manager in 1992. His career took his family to many new places, including Hawaii, West Virginia and Montana.

Don married his sweetheart, Darlene Hill, in Federal Way, Wash., July 9, 1966. The couple raised four children, Laurie, Jeffrey, Darren, and Debbie.