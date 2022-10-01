Donald Dean Corkrum

Jan. 7, 1946 — Aug. 13, 2022

Donald D. Corkrum was born on January 7, 1946, to Elmer and Lucille (Groom) Corkrum in Walla Walla, Washington. Don received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Washington State University. He worked for Procter & Gamble in Sacramento, California, and then moved to the Pacific Northwest to accept an engineering role at Weyerhaeuser, where he worked for more than 30 years.

Don loved to be active and involved with his family and his community. He served a term as a Rainier City Councilman, advocated for his colleagues at work, helped at the Farmers’ Market, and regularly attended church at Longview and Kelso United Presbyterian churches, where he served as a member of the choir and deacon. While his favorite sport was basketball, he also played racquetball, pickleball, slow-pitch softball and frisbee golf. If he didn’t coach or referee, he was a proud and enthusiastic spectator; and a willing chaperone for his children’s and grandchildren’s sports, music, theater, and other extracurricular activities.

While a well-respected engineer, his dry humor, innate curiosity, playfulness and kindness endeared him to children of all ages. Family camping and road trips were among his favorite pastimes as a parent. With his AAA Triptiks and travel guides, family road trips took them throughout the United States where they stopped at historical sites, national parks and landmarks while they visited friends and family along the way. As the single parent of three, he also was affectionately known as the Neighborhood Dad. Kids of the neighborhood were often found at the Corkrum house or yard, playing on the slip ’n slide he crafted, performing skits for all the parents, or learning to ski from him at White Pass or Mount Hood. He and his grandchildren continued to be enchanted to his last day.

In 1987, Don met the love of his life, Nancy. They were married on March 11, 1989, in Longview. True to his nature, he welcomed her children Annette, Eric and Michelle with open arms. Nancy brought immeasurable joy to his already joyful life. They completed one another and supported each other’s unique talents and strengths as they traveled together overseas, to their far-flung children, and anywhere with a beach. He enjoyed assisting Nancy maintain their lush tropical/cottage acre and showing her his frequent scenic routes. They enjoyed winters in Indio, California, where they made even more friends

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Robert; son Keith; and grandson Christopher Warren.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Corkrum; sons Michael (and Adonna) Corkrum of Fort Stockton, Texas, Eric (and Becky) Steinhardt of Beaverton, Oregon, daughters Stephanie Pinkard of Augusta, Georgia, Annette (and Steve) Steinhardt of Austin, Texas, Michelle (and Robbie) Scott of Castle Rock, Washington; his sister, Linda (and Jim) Gumm of Oregon City, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to Family Promise of the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of life service was held at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church on August 19, 2022.