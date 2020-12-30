Donald Dale Drum

April 28, 1939—December 21, 2020

Don was born on April 28, 1939 to Clair and Edith (Rapp) in Berwyn, NE. Don has lived in many places but chose to make Longview his forever home.

In his younger years, Don enjoyed racing. He worked on his race cars and he put a pit pot on top of the car with a Mickey Mouse picture on it. He loved Mickey Mouse and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed watching Nascar and pro football. He liked spending time in his shop tinkering.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Cunningham) his son Brian, his brothers Tom and Jim and his parents.

Don is survived by a son Terry (Moses Lake), a daughter Lorene Brown (Kelso) a daughter Connie Anderson (Longview) a son Steve (Longview), a sister Marlene Roper and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 there will not be a service at this time.