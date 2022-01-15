May 22, 1934 — Jan. 7, 2022

Donald Charles Trimble, 87, passed away on January 7, 2022, in Bothell, Washington. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Elizabeth (Seyfarth) Trimble. Together, they were beloved members of the Stella, Washington, community for more than 40 years before moving to Lynnwood, Washington in 2020.

Donald was born in Shelby, Michigan, May 22, 1934. While studying engineering at Michigan Tech, he met his future wife and life partner, Anna Seyfarth. They married on August 30, 1958. In 1965, he moved their family to Castle Rock, Washington, after taking a job at Weyerhaeuser, where he worked until he retired as a powerhouse superintendent.

Don was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and nature photography. He could make or fix almost anything. In the 70s, he and Ann designed and built a home in the Stella area of Longview, Washington, with the help of their four children. After Don became a Christian in the early 1980s, he and Ann joined Stella Lutheran Chapel, where Don was known for his big heart and enthusiasm. Over the years he served the church as a church council member, property and fundraising committee member, soundboard technician, and a delegate to the Lutheran Synod. When the Trimble family home was destroyed in a fire in 2009, Don and Ann were greatly uplifted by the support and friendship of their neighbors and the church community as their home was rebuilt.

Don valued independence, creativity, education, and his family. His grandchildren knew him as an engaged, playfully gruff, and obviously loving grandfather who took a genuine interest in their unique talents. He is loved and will be missed by all his family!

Donald wass preceded in death by his parents, Merdith Franklin Trimble and Adelia Josephine (Fox) Trimble; and his brother, Glenard Merdith Trimble. He is survived by wife Anna Trimble of Lynnwood, Washington; children Sara Lynne Trimble, Susan Meredith Freeman (Glenn), Mark Charles Trimble (Carrie), and Linda Anne Pestano (Gary); and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.