Donald C. Backstrom

October 20, 1928—April 30, 2020
Donald “Don” C. Backstrom, a lifelong Kelso resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30 at the age of 91, surrounded by family.
Don is survived by his wife, Ellen, and their children, Scott (Kathy) Backstrom of Kelso, and Mark (Shelly) Backstrom of Longview, four grandchildren: Lane, Travis, Brady and Dawnell, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings: Betty Wilgus, Beulah Roles, Carroll Dick, Clarence Dick, Jean Wilgus, and Velmer Backstrom.
Don was born on October 20, 1928 in Kelso to Pher and Zulabelle Backstrom. He graduated from Kelso High School and was a proud resident of the community his entire life. After graduation, he joined the US Army, and served his tour in Panama. Upon returning to the United States, he married Ellen in 1952, his childhood friend and neighbor. They built a home less than a mile from where they grew up and lived there for all of their nearly 68 years of marriage. They both enjoyed working around the yard and house, creating a welcoming home for friends and family, as well as raising their two sons.
Don and Ellen were lifelong members of Kelso First Assembly (KCA) and were supporters of the ministry. Don actively participated on the volunteer team that built the current church facility, and he also drove the Sunday school bus for nearly a decade. Many adults today remember him from the bus rides to and from church. His faith was the foundation of his adult life.
Don spent over 30 years in the auto collision repair trade with his final 20+ years working for Columbia Ford before retiring in 1995 .
Don enjoyed spending time on the river, and was a member of the Kalama and Longview Sailing Clubs for many years. His sailboat was a great source of family entertainment and he enjoyed taking many friends for a sail on the Columbia River. His boating adventures were highlighted with memorable excursions to the San Juan Islands.
In his retirement, Don was a regular attendee of his grandchildren’s school and sporting events, and could always be talked into frequenting local restaurants for a “good, old-fashioned hamburger.” He enjoyed listening to talk-radio shows while watching the neighborhood wildlife outside. Don enjoyed working on home projects — mowing the lawn, pruning trees, and painting or repairing things around the house. In the fall and winter, he prided himself on having wood stacked and stored to keep their fireplace burning for the majority of the year.
He will be remembered as a faithful and hardworking father and grandfather who instilled traditional Christian values into his family, and found satisfaction in supporting their growing lives. He was quiet, yet strong, and willing to sacrifice for the good of those he loved.
A private graveside service with immediate family only is scheduled for Friday, May 8th at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso, WA. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Community Health Home and Hospice, or Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Benevolence Fund. The family wishes to thank caregiver, Brittainy, the staff and CNAs at the Somerset Retirement Home, and the Community Health Home and Hospice for their care in his final days with us.
