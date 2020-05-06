Donald C. Backstrom

Don spent over 30 years in the auto collision repair trade with his final 20+ years working for Columbia Ford before retiring in 1995 .

Don enjoyed spending time on the river, and was a member of the Kalama and Longview Sailing Clubs for many years. His sailboat was a great source of family entertainment and he enjoyed taking many friends for a sail on the Columbia River. His boating adventures were highlighted with memorable excursions to the San Juan Islands.

In his retirement, Don was a regular attendee of his grandchildren’s school and sporting events, and could always be talked into frequenting local restaurants for a “good, old-fashioned hamburger.” He enjoyed listening to talk-radio shows while watching the neighborhood wildlife outside. Don enjoyed working on home projects — mowing the lawn, pruning trees, and painting or repairing things around the house. In the fall and winter, he prided himself on having wood stacked and stored to keep their fireplace burning for the majority of the year.

He will be remembered as a faithful and hardworking father and grandfather who instilled traditional Christian values into his family, and found satisfaction in supporting their growing lives. He was quiet, yet strong, and willing to sacrifice for the good of those he loved.

A private graveside service with immediate family only is scheduled for Friday, May 8th at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso, WA. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Community Health Home and Hospice, or Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Benevolence Fund. The family wishes to thank caregiver, Brittainy, the staff and CNAs at the Somerset Retirement Home, and the Community Health Home and Hospice for their care in his final days with us.

