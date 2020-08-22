Donald A. Fuesler, M.D.

(A 73-minute interview of Dr. Fuesler about his war experiences can be found online through the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Interviewer is Jerry Hickey who had it taped at Longview’s KLTV studios for his Eagle Scout project in 2007.)

Blessed with a wry sense of humor, Dr. Fuesler wrote an autobiography, My War (Pacific Printing, Longview, Washington: 1995) which, unfortunately, is out of print.

While war is never funny, he managed to find humor in some of the absurdities of military life, as well as the occasional mischief that he and fellow soldiers would get into in order to make Army life and war more bearable. He begins one chapter with, “Privates are the mushrooms of the Army — constantly in the dark and always covered by manure.”

This same type of humor occasionally would come out in his one-liners in the Letters to the Editor column of The Daily News. After reading about how aggrieved wife Lorena Bobbitt had cut off her husband’s penis while he slept, Dr. Fuesler wrote: “Mrs. Bobbitt bobbed it.”

But humor couldn’t blot out the occasional nightmares about combat that dogged him to the end.