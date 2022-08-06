Don Bowen was born June 9, 1938, in Toledo, Washington, to Guy and Hilma (Hurst) Bowen. Don left us to play baseball on his own Field of Dreams on August 1, 2022 ,in Chehalis, Washington, after a 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He never let his disease slow him down. He never complained and in the end he did it his way. Don was a lifelong resident of Toledo who drove log truck until 1980 and then went to work for Widco (now Centralia Mining Co.) until he retired.

Don was an athlete who inspired many. His freshman year of high school, Don broke his hip in a tractor accident and was told he may never walk again. He proved the doctors wrong and relearned to walk and played sports. After leaving Toledo, Don went on to play baseball and basketball at Centralia College. In 1990, he was inducted into the Centralia College Hall of Fame for baseball and basketball. After his time at Centralia, Don played semi-pro baseball for the Pavers and in 1959 was signed to the Cleveland Indians, where he played two years before being released. Don’s roommate during this time was famous pitcher Tommy John, and later, former Mariners manager Lou Pinella was a roommate. After baseball, Don played men’s fastpitch with local clubs in Lewis and Cowlitz counties. During this time, he played for the Shamrock. In 2007, Don was inducted into the Longview Fastpitch Hall of Fame. Don loved coaching young baseball players, to whom he taught basic skills and continued to help through their high school careers. On March 16, 2020, Don was honored with the Toledo High School baseball field being renamed after him.