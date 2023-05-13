Sept. 25, 1937—April 13, 2023
SHORELINE—Dolores J. Porter passed away on April 13, 2023. Born Sept 25, 1937 to Susie (Marushack) and Bill Pecolar in Rock Springs WY. The family moved to Longview where Dolores attended RA Long HS, Class of 1955 and Lower Columbia College. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She married Gerald Sheire in 1959 and had three children, Denise (Larry Wechsler, Edmonds WA), Bruce Sheire (Agneta, Renton), and Marisa (Bedell, Lynnwood). They moved to Bellevue WA and divorced in 1975. Dolores married James C. Porter in 1977 and moved to Freehold NJ. The couple moved back to WA in 1991 (Renton) and then to Shoreline in 2014. Jim predeceased her in 2019.
Dolores is survived by seven children, 16 Grandchildren, five Great Grands, and one Great-Great. Liturgy Service, May 19 at Holy Rosary Catholic church in Edmonds, WA. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The National MS Society.
