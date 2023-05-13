LONGVIEW—Dolores D. “Lori” Eaton, of Longview, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at St. John Medical Center in Longview. She was born on June 16, 1934, in Bend, Oregon to Aloysius and Olive Grace DeDual. At age 6, due to family illness she became a ward of the state of Oregon. She lived with a variety of families in Bend until she moved to Kalama in 1952 to live with her aunt and uncle, where she met the love of her life Vern Eaton. Lori graduated from Kalama High School in 1953 as the Salutatorian, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with an Associate’s degree from Lower Columbia College in 1955.

After graduating, she worked as a legal secretary and then became the administrative secretary to four different presidents of Lower Columbia College. She later retired to become a full-time mother and homemaker. Lori was an avid traveler, and in her lifetime traveled to many countries with her dear friends. She was also a fixture of her community, volunteering her time at the Toutle Ranch Thrift Shop and Youth & Family LINK program, serving as secretary to the Board of Directors for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Longview Country Club for over 45 years, and President of the Ladies’ Association there. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend to so many who loved her dearly. She adored her family and spending time at the cabin she owned with her husband Vern at the Kalama Sportsman’s Club, watching the ships go by on the Columbia River. Lori loved shopping and collected beautiful works of art, and especially loved jewelry. She was known for being incredibly quick-witted, funny, and fiercely devoted to her loved ones. She was an unwavering bright light in the lives of those who were lucky enough to know and love her. Lori was preceded in death by her brother Charlie DeDual. She is survived by her husband of 67+ years, Vern Eaton of Longview; a brother, Robert DeDual of Colton, CA; daughters Tracy Mosier (Mark Mosier) and Jan Dalen (Dan Dalen); grandsons Aaron and Chad Collins; granddaughters Lindsay Smith and Laurel Portner; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, an extended loving family, and many dear friends.