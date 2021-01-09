Dixie Loomis

May 20, 1945—January 5, 2021
Dixie was born in Boone, Iowa to Art and Joyce Elsberry. She was one of four siblings. Arthur Marion, deceased (Carol), Marlin (Jane), and Dayle (Sue). Living in town at first they moved to an acreage just outside of town. Moving from indoor plumbing to a backyard brick outhouse is not what little girls dream of. While they had a cow it was not her job to milk it. She did though have to gather eggs. One day while gathering eggs, she used to poke the hens with a stick to get them off their nests, her brothers locked her in the hen house and beat on the walls. Perhaps this is why she didn’t have an affinity for animals. Eventually she forgave her brothers, mostly.
She spent time with both her grandmothers baking, shelling peas and snapping beans. She loved them both. Dixie helped with Sunday School classes at church. She played the clarinet and marched in the Rose Parade with the Boone High School band. She attended and graduated from Boone Junior College while working at Dairy Queen.
Dixie married William Loomis in 1965 and they lived in Jefferson, Iowa. Bill joined the service in1966 and they moved to Belfair, New Jersey. When Bill was sent to Vietnam, Dixie moved back in with her parents and got a job in the library at Iowa State University. A job she truly loved. Returning from Vietnam Bill was stationed in Arizona. There Dixie gave birth to Tawnya (Michael). After leaving the service they ventured to Washington state, settling in Marysville. There Jennifer (Mark) was born. After many short moves they ended up in Fife, where Dixie was active in the Milton Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School and leading a youth group. In Fife she was also a Blue Bird, Campfire Girl leader.
Later, they moved and ended up in Kalama. She led the Christmas celebration singing downtown for a couple of years. She went to work for the Kalama Public Library and when a library aide position opened up at Kalama School,. she applied for and got it.
Dixie made two long bike rides, one to Tacoma and back and one down the Oregon coast. She loved her job in the library as it allowed her to be close to her children and grandchildren and watch them grow. She loved all her grandchildren Corey, Jason, Joy and Eli. She taught Sunday School at Kalama Methodist Church and also led the children’s singing. She worked with the other members of the United Methodist Women on bazaars, dinners and funerals.
Dixie went on seven cruises and especially enjoyed the two with her grandchildren, and the two with her brothers and their wives. A little over two years ago they moved to Monticello Park independent living as it got to be too hard to keep things up at home. Dixie really enjoyed it that first year. Making lots of new friends, playing bingo. She brightened everyone’s day with her stories and infectious smile. She enjoyed going out to lunch on the bus with the other residents.
Then came Covid and its restrictions and Dixie slept more and did less day by day. She’s now in the arms of the angels, may she find some comfort there.
