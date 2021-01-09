Dixie Loomis

May 20, 1945—January 5, 2021

Dixie was born in Boone, Iowa to Art and Joyce Elsberry. She was one of four siblings. Arthur Marion, deceased (Carol), Marlin (Jane), and Dayle (Sue). Living in town at first they moved to an acreage just outside of town. Moving from indoor plumbing to a backyard brick outhouse is not what little girls dream of. While they had a cow it was not her job to milk it. She did though have to gather eggs. One day while gathering eggs, she used to poke the hens with a stick to get them off their nests, her brothers locked her in the hen house and beat on the walls. Perhaps this is why she didn’t have an affinity for animals. Eventually she forgave her brothers, mostly.

She spent time with both her grandmothers baking, shelling peas and snapping beans. She loved them both. Dixie helped with Sunday School classes at church. She played the clarinet and marched in the Rose Parade with the Boone High School band. She attended and graduated from Boone Junior College while working at Dairy Queen.