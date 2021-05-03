 Skip to main content
Dianne Jeanne Randall Burton Miller
September 24, 1934 — April 21, 2021

Dianne Jeanne Randall Burton Miller was called home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends.

Dianne leaves behind her husband and confidant David H. Miller, a daughter, Shelly (Dan) Robbins, of Kalama, Wash.; a grandson; Ryan Robbins and his wife; and great-grandchildren, Emmaline and Evans Robbins of Rose Valley.

Dianne has been in poor health for several years and was called home surrounded by her family.

May God and Jesus keep her safe, happy, and in peace in her new and forever home!

Her final arrangements are entrusted to Neptune Co. of Happy Valley, Ore.

