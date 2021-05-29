December 26, 1945 — May 21, 2021

It is with great sadness the family of Dianne C. Strange announces her passing on May 21, 2021. She was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on December 26, 1945.

Dianne was an R.A. Long High School graduate and retired from PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. She loved watching her grandson play sports and traveled with his 13-year-old team to Regional playoffs in Montana. She enjoyed time recreating and traveling in her RV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers’ Ron and Charles Adkisson, and son-in-law Jeff Washburn.

Dianne is survived by her life partner, Jim Rhodes; daughter Teresa Washburn; grandson Jeffrey Washburn; and nephew Ron Adkisson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday June 13, at the Longview Moose Lodge, located at 921 Washington Way.