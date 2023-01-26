Jan. 20, 1944—Jan. 19, 2023
Dianna Lea Spring, 78, of Longview, Washington passed away on January 19, 2023. Her birthday was January 20 and she would have been 79 years old.
She left behind her loving husband of 55 years, Ken Spring. Ken loved his wife very much and will be happy to join her in heaven one day. Dianna was a schoolteacher for thirty years. She loved her job and the kids at Huntington Middle School. She held a special place in the heart of her students and enjoyed seeing them as adults around town. Her second love was being the choir director at the Presbyterian Church for many years.
Dianna especially enjoyed her cats. Dianna and Ken have always loved animals, boating, and fishing together. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Her service will be held at Valley View Church on February 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.