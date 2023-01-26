 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dianna Lea Spring

Dianna Lea Spring

Jan. 20, 1944—Jan. 19, 2023

Dianna Lea Spring, 78, of Longview, Washington passed away on January 19, 2023. Her birthday was January 20 and she would have been 79 years old.

She left behind her loving husband of 55 years, Ken Spring. Ken loved his wife very much and will be happy to join her in heaven one day. Dianna was a schoolteacher for thirty years. She loved her job and the kids at Huntington Middle School. She held a special place in the heart of her students and enjoyed seeing them as adults around town. Her second love was being the choir director at the Presbyterian Church for many years.

Dianna especially enjoyed her cats. Dianna and Ken have always loved animals, boating, and fishing together. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Her service will be held at Valley View Church on February 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

