Diane (Curry) Dickerson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 15, 1947—March 12, 2020

Diane passed on March 12, 2020 at S.W. Washington Hospital, Vancouver, Wash., after bravely persevering through many health issues. She was born in Longview, Wash., on May 15, 1947, to O.L. (Jack) Curry and Helen (Rhoads) Curry. Diane attended Longview schools and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1965. Diane married Jim Woolford in Longview and they had a son Robert. She moved to Albany, Calif., after their divorce. While there she married Bill Cain and had twin sons, Michael and Thomas. She excelled at her career as a dispatcher for the Albany Police Force. After a divorce she moved to Ocean Park, Wash., where her parents had built their retirement home many years earlier. She met and married Jon Dickerson and they enjoyed seven years of togetherness before the failure of her health.

Her joys were many, especially family gatherings; acting with the Peninsula Players, sewing costumes and building props, traveling and camping with Jon, walking the beach with her dogs, clamming and tending her garden and her flowers. She was an artist, crafting gifts for her family and friends, writing poetry was another one of her gifts.

She was a member of the Ocean Park Methodist Church and spent many hours with the committee that prepared backpack meals for school children.