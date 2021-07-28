 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diana M. Stuart
0 entries

Diana M. Stuart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Diana M. Stuart

Decem ber 29, 1956 — July 13, 2021

Diana Mae Stuart passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the age of 64. She was born to Georgia and Lawrence Cox in Longview, Wash., on December 29, 1956. She was the middle child to an older brother and a younger sister. She attended Castle Rock schools and graduated from there in 1975, then moved to Longview. She worked at several jobs including several years as a nurse’s aide at the Americana Nursing home in Longview. She got married in 1988 to Walt and was married to him until his passing in 2017.

Diana is survived by her mother, Georgia Cox, of Kelso; her sister, Darla Applebee of Mount Vernon, Iowa; aunts Clara and Margaret of Oregon; and a son, Tom of Longview. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence; her husband, Walt; brother Larry; and several other family members.

A celebration of life will be held at noon July 30, 2021, at Riverside Park in Lexington.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A bad night's sleep increases risk of sending rude work emails

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News