Diana M. Stuart

Diana Mae Stuart passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the age of 64. She was born to Georgia and Lawrence Cox in Longview, Wash., on December 29, 1956. She was the middle child to an older brother and a younger sister. She attended Castle Rock schools and graduated from there in 1975, then moved to Longview. She worked at several jobs including several years as a nurse’s aide at the Americana Nursing home in Longview. She got married in 1988 to Walt and was married to him until his passing in 2017.