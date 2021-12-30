 Skip to main content
Diana Kay Reed Johnson

Aug. 28, 1957 — Dec. 1, 2021

Diana Kay Reed Johnson, daughter of Darwin Reed (deceased) and R. Janet Miller (deceased) was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Longview, Washington, and died Dec. 1, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Milwaukee, Oregon. Diana lived a very colorful life of which her family and friends are very aware.

For many years she has been in terrible health and now her suffering is over. She is survived by her three children, Bradley Johnson, Thomas Gourley, Danielle (Steven) Cade; four grandchildren, Liberty, Hannah, Elizabeth, and Cecelia; a brother, Darren Reed; a sister, Debra (James) Hamilton; her aunt, Wanda (Richard) McCaine; her stepmother, Mona Reed; and numerous other family members, and many friends and acquaintances.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Ave., Longview, Washington. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Bristol Hospice, 10365 S.E/ Sunnyside Road, Suite 340, Clackamas, OR 97015.

