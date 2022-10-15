Diana Kay (Alder) Hiatt

Diana (Alder) Hiatt, born to Mary and Ben, June 9, 1945, passed away at 77 years old on Oct.10, 2022. She was raised in Kelso, and graduated from Kelso High in the class of ‘63.

Her greatest joys in life were being by the water and spending time with family and friends. Family gatherings and trips were always special to her. She had a great sense of humor and was always willing to share her beautiful smile and contagious laugh.