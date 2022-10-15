 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diana Kay (Alder) Hiatt

June 9, 1945—Oct. 10, 2022

Diana (Alder) Hiatt, born to Mary and Ben, June 9, 1945, passed away at 77 years old on Oct.10, 2022. She was raised in Kelso, and graduated from Kelso High in the class of ‘63.

Her greatest joys in life were being by the water and spending time with family and friends. Family gatherings and trips were always special to her. She had a great sense of humor and was always willing to share her beautiful smile and contagious laugh.

A Celebration of her Life to share memories and refreshments will be held at Women’s Club (835 21st Ave, Longview) on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 1pm-4pm.

