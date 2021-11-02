Jan. 29, 1927 — Sept. 10, 2021

Diana C. Henderson Porter was born in Monrovia, California.

An award-winning crafter with a love for adventure, she traveled both abroad and throughout the United States.

She is survived by sister, JoAnn Potter; sister-in-law, Sarah Byers; children: Lawrence Porter, Patricia Sougstad and Helen Eppard; seven grands; 16 great-grands; and three great-great-grands.

Honor her through contributions to Alzheimer’s Association. (www.Alz.org)