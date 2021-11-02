 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diana C. Henderson Porter
0 entries

Diana C. Henderson Porter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Diana C. Henderson Porter

Jan. 29, 1927 — Sept. 10, 2021

Diana C. Henderson Porter was born in Monrovia, California.

An award-winning crafter with a love for adventure, she traveled both abroad and throughout the United States.

She is survived by sister, JoAnn Potter; sister-in-law, Sarah Byers; children: Lawrence Porter, Patricia Sougstad and Helen Eppard; seven grands; 16 great-grands; and three great-great-grands.

Honor her through contributions to Alzheimer’s Association. (www.Alz.org)

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 Strange phobias that actually exist

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News