 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dexter L. Chick

  • 0

Jan. 14, 1941—Jan. 3, 2023

Mr. Chick was a Retire Foreman Steel Worker. Working most of his life at Baker Custom Iron Works in Kelso, WA.

When Mr. Chick retired he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching all the grandkids play their sporting events.

Mr. Chick is survived by Kelly (Deanna) Chick of Castle Rock, WA. Darla (Armondo) Maldonado of Walla Walla, WA. Renee Mauz of Long Beach, WA. Numerous Grandkids and Great Grandkids.

Mr. Chick was preceded in death by his wife Carma Chick, his mother Iona Winterstein, a daughter Kami Valdez, and a grandson Robert Chick.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert tips to beat the winter blues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News