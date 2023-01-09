Dexter L. Chick

Jan. 14, 1941—Jan. 3, 2023

Mr. Chick was a Retire Foreman Steel Worker. Working most of his life at Baker Custom Iron Works in Kelso, WA.

When Mr. Chick retired he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching all the grandkids play their sporting events.

Mr. Chick is survived by Kelly (Deanna) Chick of Castle Rock, WA. Darla (Armondo) Maldonado of Walla Walla, WA. Renee Mauz of Long Beach, WA. Numerous Grandkids and Great Grandkids.

Mr. Chick was preceded in death by his wife Carma Chick, his mother Iona Winterstein, a daughter Kami Valdez, and a grandson Robert Chick.