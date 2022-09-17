DeWayne Joseph Froslie

May 29, 1933—Sept. 12, 2022

DeWayne J. Froslie passed away September 12, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington. He was born in Erhard, Minnesota on May 29, 1933 to Joseph and Mildred Froslie.

He is survived by his brother Charles (Jenny) of Longview; his sister, Darlene Anderson; his Daughter, Debbie Marshall and her two daughters Alicia Hovanas (Daniel) and their daughter, Jacklyn and son, Judah of Vancouver, WA; and daughter, Nicole Jones and her son, Carson Livezey and daughter, Brinley Alien of Kuna, Idaho; two step-sons, David Parsons (Tammy) and their daughter, Camryn Hansen of Kelso; and Dan Parsons (Kelly) of Kelso and daughter, Danielle Hynning (Marcus) and their children, Ellas and Leah of Toutle; and daughter Jordi Parsons of Bellingham; several nieces and nephews and a greatnephew.

He lived at Delaware Plaza and had very special friends there.

He was drafted into and served in the Army for 2 yrs; also, he was a Millwright at Weyerhaeuser for 43 years. He was a devoted life-time past Elks Exalted Ruler. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery.

There will be a Memorial Service for DeWayne at the Kelso Elks from 1-5PM, on Saturday, October 1. Please plan to pay tribute to “Red” who was loved by many and will be missed by everyone.