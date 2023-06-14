LONGVIEW—Derek Andrew McCorkle of Longview, Washington passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023, after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer, he was 39 years old. Born on January 19, 1984, to Shawn and Connie McCorkle, Derek attended R.A. Long High School just before joining the U.S. Army. During his tour, he would see heavy action with the 101st Airborne’s 327th Infantry as a gunner during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003-2004. Derek was later awarded the Commendation Award for heroism and bravery in battle. After his military service, Derek led a lifelong career working for the railroads around the United States. Derek was a devoted husband, father, son, friend, uncle, and an avid fisherman.