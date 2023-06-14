Jan. 19, 1984—May 25, 2023
LONGVIEW—Derek Andrew McCorkle of Longview, Washington passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023, after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer, he was 39 years old. Born on January 19, 1984, to Shawn and Connie McCorkle, Derek attended R.A. Long High School just before joining the U.S. Army. During his tour, he would see heavy action with the 101st Airborne’s 327th Infantry as a gunner during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003-2004. Derek was later awarded the Commendation Award for heroism and bravery in battle. After his military service, Derek led a lifelong career working for the railroads around the United States. Derek was a devoted husband, father, son, friend, uncle, and an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his Wife, Emiley; Son, Cole; Father, Shawn; Mother II, Sharon; Brothers Shyler, Keenan, and Ethan; and a handful of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Connie McCorkle, and many other beloved family members.
Derek will be laid to rest at the Longview Memorial Park. His inurnment and full military honors will be held on June 16, 3:00 p.m., at Longview Memorial Park with a reception to follow at the Longview American Legion Post. Derek was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
