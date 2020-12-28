March 15, 1936—December 19, 2020
Denver Lee Ashe, 84, passed away December 19, 2020, at his son’s home in Moses Lake, Wash. Denver was born on March 15, 1936 in Shooting Creek, NC to Oren and Pauline Ashe. He married Glenda (Wood) Ashe on June 13, 1964 and they were happily married for 48 years.
Denver attended school in North Carolina. He was a self-educated man and spent his early years in NC. He contracted polio as a child but it never slowed him down. Denver was a hard worker and held a variety of jobs during his lifetime. He worked on the family farm, drove truck with his dad, peeled cascara bark and worked in the Ohio shipyards as a welder during the war along with his parents. Those were hard times. In his late teen years, the family moved to Beaver, Wash., to find work and Denver worked with his dad and brother as choker setters in the woods falling big timber. The family moved back to NC for a couple years, but ended up making their permanent home in Washington in the late 50’s. Denver had his longest working career for International Paper in Longview, Wash. After the plant closed, Denver worked for Ross-Simmons Lumber Co. until his retirement.
Denver is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Lisa Ashe of Moses Lake; four grandchildren, Cody Ashe (spouse Kristian) of Longview and Hayden Ashe of Castle Rock, Wash., Easton and Oakley Ashe of Moses Lake, Was., a brother, Rudy Ashe of Kelso, two sisters and brothers-in law, Joan and Mike Jenkins of Kelso and June and Gary Dunbar of Silverlake, Wash., one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Denver in death was his beloved wife, Glenda, his mother and father, Oren and Pauline Ashe, and his older brother Eugene Ashe.
During retirement, Denver took care of the grounds at Twin City Bank where his wife worked. He worked around his home and kept things neat and tidy until his illness wouldn’t let him. He loved new cars and trucks and traded often. He always bought the best and kept them shined and polished. Denver liked to go camping. Cannon Beach RV resort was a favorite destination. Both he and Glenda loved to dig for clams. He loved country music and made a trip with Glenda to Memphis to see Graceland and also to Nashville. They made several trips to NC for visits and also to Gunderson, Colorado to a remote cabin in the woods to meet up with NC cousins to fish and share fishing stories. Their grandson, Cody, whom they raised, would accompany them on most of these vacations. He kept things from getting boring and kept them young at heart.
Denver lived on Beacon Hill Drive for 45 years before moving to Moses Lake to be near Doug in October of this year. The last few months were very good for Denver. He was happy. Doug lives right on Moses Lake and Denver spent many mornings with Doug just watching the sunrise, drinking coffee and visiting. Denver would watch Doug working in his shop and give him helpful pointers on how he should be doing the job. He was able to visit and spend time with his grandson, Oakley, before Oakley went to boot camp to serve in the Air Force. He also spent quality time with his daughter in law, Lisa, who took excellent care of him and made him laugh. He liked all her special attention. She made him soup beans with salt pork and corn bread, his favorites. Lisa surrounded Denver with her big extended family, and they all loved on him. God is good and he blessed our entire family with Denver for 84 years. We will miss him.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
