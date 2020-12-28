Denver Lee Ashe

Preceding Denver in death was his beloved wife, Glenda, his mother and father, Oren and Pauline Ashe, and his older brother Eugene Ashe.

During retirement, Denver took care of the grounds at Twin City Bank where his wife worked. He worked around his home and kept things neat and tidy until his illness wouldn’t let him. He loved new cars and trucks and traded often. He always bought the best and kept them shined and polished. Denver liked to go camping. Cannon Beach RV resort was a favorite destination. Both he and Glenda loved to dig for clams. He loved country music and made a trip with Glenda to Memphis to see Graceland and also to Nashville. They made several trips to NC for visits and also to Gunderson, Colorado to a remote cabin in the woods to meet up with NC cousins to fish and share fishing stories. Their grandson, Cody, whom they raised, would accompany them on most of these vacations. He kept things from getting boring and kept them young at heart.