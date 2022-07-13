July 17, 1941 — June 29, 2022

Dennis LeRoy Courtright passed away June 29, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center after a brief illness.

Dennis was born July 17, 1941, in Longview. He was the son of the late Lorenzo Le Roy and Ethel Lillian (Herting) Courtright.

Dennis grew up in Castle Rock and later graduated from Clover Park in 1959. He attended Centralia College, along with Washington State University and Pacific Lutheran University, majoring in business administration.

Dennis began his banking career in Tacoma, then worked at Pacific Bank in Chehalis, First Interstate Bank in Castle Rock, and retired from Cowlitz Bank in Longview.

In 2003, Dennis married Louise (Duey) Sonnenberg. Dennis and Louise moved to Cathlamet and spent their retirement years enjoying their property along the Elochoman River. They recently relocated back to Castle Rock.

Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Louise; and his children, Dennis Courtright Jr. (Kim), April Courtright (Larry); Lynnette Cartwright (Harold), Scott Courtright; his wife’s children Russ Sonnenberg and Sherri Guenther (Scott); 14 grandchildren; along with 16 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 16, 2022, at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis. A gathering will follow at the Courtright residence in Castle Rock. View a full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.