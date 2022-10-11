May 7, 1944—Oct. 3, 2022

Dennis LaRoy Moore, 78, of Woodland passed away on October 3, 2022. He was born in Longview, WA on May 7, 1944 to Curtis and Edna Moore.

Dennis had a great love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting and riding his 4-wheelers. By trade he was a welder, fabricator, and machinist who could build or fix anything. He was loyal, thoughtful and a great teacher in life.

Dennis is survived by Marsha (sister) and Hart Tisdale, Kristi and Karyn (nieces), and close friends Michelle and Fred Harriman, and Mark and Kristi Boon.

There will be a funeral service on October 17 at 10:00am at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA.