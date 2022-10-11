May 7, 1944—Oct. 3, 2022
Dennis LaRoy Moore, 78, of Woodland passed away on October 3, 2022. He was born in Longview, WA on May 7, 1944 to Curtis and Edna Moore.
Dennis had a great love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting and riding his 4-wheelers. By trade he was a welder, fabricator, and machinist who could build or fix anything. He was loyal, thoughtful and a great teacher in life.
Dennis is survived by Marsha (sister) and Hart Tisdale, Kristi and Karyn (nieces), and close friends Michelle and Fred Harriman, and Mark and Kristi Boon.
There will be a funeral service on October 17 at 10:00am at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.