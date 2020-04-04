× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 22, 1945—March 23, 2020

Dennis Hair passed away March 23, 2020, at a nursing home in Vancouver. He was born June 22, 1945, in San Francisco to William and Helen Hair. He was later adopted by his grandmother, Coy Hair, in 1960.

As a boy, Dennis grew up learning the value of hard work while helping on the family farm alongside his grandparents and family members. After many years in the Scio, Oregon area, he moved to Castle Rock in 1961. He graduated with the Castle Rock High School class of 1963.

Dennis joined the Navy following graduation, serving on the U.S.S. Goldsborough until 1966. After that, he worked at Boeing until 1968. Dennis returned to the Castle Rock area and worked for 33 years at Reynolds Aluminum as a pot tender on the Anode crew, retiring in 2001. Dennis formed several long-lasting friendships with his co-workers.

On October 4, 1973, Dennis married his love, Susan Bloomer. They have a daughter, Amanda, and son, Lucas. Dennis was an active supporter of his children’s sports and academic interests.