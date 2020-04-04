June 22, 1945—March 23, 2020
Dennis Hair passed away March 23, 2020, at a nursing home in Vancouver. He was born June 22, 1945, in San Francisco to William and Helen Hair. He was later adopted by his grandmother, Coy Hair, in 1960.
As a boy, Dennis grew up learning the value of hard work while helping on the family farm alongside his grandparents and family members. After many years in the Scio, Oregon area, he moved to Castle Rock in 1961. He graduated with the Castle Rock High School class of 1963.
Dennis joined the Navy following graduation, serving on the U.S.S. Goldsborough until 1966. After that, he worked at Boeing until 1968. Dennis returned to the Castle Rock area and worked for 33 years at Reynolds Aluminum as a pot tender on the Anode crew, retiring in 2001. Dennis formed several long-lasting friendships with his co-workers.
On October 4, 1973, Dennis married his love, Susan Bloomer. They have a daughter, Amanda, and son, Lucas. Dennis was an active supporter of his children’s sports and academic interests.
Dennis kept busy for many years with fastpitch softball, starting with coaching his daughter’s team. He served as league president of KGSA for two years in the late 80s. He then spent more than 15 years as the district commissioner for ASA softball, as well as umpiring during that time. He put on many tournaments and pitching clinics, and dedicated countless hours at the Tam O‘Shanter and 7th Avenue ballparks. He also coached a women’s fast pitch tournament team, Kelso High School’s Blue Angels Powder-Puff football team, and had an assistant coaching position with Huntington Junior High football.
Dennis enjoyed camping, hunting, and especially fishing with good friends, and could often be found on the river. Most of his adventures were local, though he took several fishing and hunting trips to Alaska, which he enjoyed very much.
In recent years, his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandsons. He felt extreme pride in being a grandpa.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Amanda; son, Lucas; daughter-in-law, Amy; and grandsons Hoyt, Harvey, Aric, and Johnny. He is also survived by his aunt, Virla Walston; siblings Christy, Les, Debbie, Reatha, and Bill; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, and step-mother.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to a youth sports organization of choice.
