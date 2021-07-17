 Skip to main content
Dennis Hair
Dennis Hair

June 22, 1945—March 23, 2020

Dennis was born on June 22, 1945 and passed away on March 23, 2020. He was a 1963 graduate of Castle Rock High School. Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, coaching, umpiring softball and being a grandpa. He worked and retired from Reynolds Aluminum.

Please join us for a memorial service for Dennis Hair on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 at Calvary Community Church, located at 2655 38th Ave., Longview, Washington. A luncheon will follow the service at the same location.

