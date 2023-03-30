Jan. 8, 1971—Mar. 11, 2023

CASTLE ROCK—On March 11, 2023, Dennis Eugene Moore, 52, passed away at home surrounded by family after a long battle with melanoma cancer. Dennis was born on January 8, 1971 to William and Nancy Moore of Castle Rock.

Dennis married the love of his life, Lisa Soladey, May 8, 1993. He is survived by his wife Lisa and their two children: Elizabeth Moore and Shawn Moore (wife Jewell and son Ryder Stancliff); brother Jim Moore; and sister Tammy Ehrhorn.

Dennis devoted his life to giving his family a wonderful home and life full of vacations, sporting events, and days spent by the backyard pool. Growing up, Dennis played many sports and went on to win a state football championship in 1988.

Dennis had many hobbies, including his love for animals and providing light shows for Christmas. Dennis will be loved and missed by the many people whose lives he has touched. He was a very kind, special, and wonderful husband and friend to many.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 8, 2023 1:00—4:00 p.m., at the Women’s Club, 206 Cowlitz St., Castle Rock, WA. Snacks and beverages provided.