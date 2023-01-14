Dennis E. Wallace

Nov. 27, 1947—Dec. 20, 2022

Dennis was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1947, in Longview, WA to Joseph “Ronald” Wallace and Ailie Martha Metsala Wallace. He passed on December 20, 2022, in Vancouver, WA.

He graduated from Naselle High School in 1966 and worked in the logging industry until the U.S. Army called his name in 1967. While on leave, Dennis married his high school sweetheart Maria “Chris” Wirkkala Wallace on April 27, 1968. Within two weeks he was stationed with the Signal Corps in Pleiku, Vietnam. After his discharge and further education, he and Chris settled in Kelso in 1973. Sons Wayne and Scott arrived soon thereafter.

Dennis worked in two-way radio communications and management until on April 27, 1987, he and Chris purchased Cascade Loggers Supply Longview and renamed it Cowlitz River Rigging. He was pleased when his sons chose to work with him at the store; 35 years later Cowlitz River Rigging remains in the family.

In 1995, grandchildren began arriving. Life was good— riding along on the tractor or ATV, basketball games in the barn, playing in the creek, stays at the beach.

Dennis was a long-time member of the Longview Country Club and Stella Lutheran Chapel. He was a fixture at The Pancake House every morning for over 35 years, often followed by coffee break or lunch. He loved talking with people: his family and friends, neighbors, customers, even strangers. He liked traveling, a good glass of red wine, sports, and clam digging. Dennis was easy going, yet opinionated, full of Finnish “Sisu”. He had a quiet humor and was famous for one-liners. He had a wealth of practical knowledge and was a confident leader in his family and work.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research, www.alz.org ; Stella Lutheran Chapel, P O Box 546, Longview, WA 98632, or other charity.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents and a sister Marilyn Wallace. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Chris, and sons Wayne and Scott (Mindi) Wallace, Longview; grandchildren Logan, Savannah, London, Drew and Sophia Wallace; great grandson Maverick Eubanks; sisters Carolyn (Addy) Cubbison, Kelso; Beverly (Dennis) Guilliams, Arizona; Susan (Jim) Heazlett, Alaska; Sherry Ayars (Stan Langland), Chehalis; brothers Douglas Wallace and Greg Wallace (Paula Hebert), Longview.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview, WA with a luncheon following.