August 19, 1942—September 30, 2020

On September 30, 2020, Dennis Dotson Koeppen passed into the loving arms of Jesus. Dennis died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He battled lung cancer and heart disease until his final breath on earth.

He was born on August 19, 1942, in Cowlitz General Hospital, Longview, Wash. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward L. and Helen M. Koeppen. Survivors include: a sister, Connie L. Gray, Longview, Wash., wife Deborah M. Koeppen, Tumwater, Wash., daughters Adele S. Dowlin, Oakdale, Calif., and Evelyn R. Hall, Fayetteville, NC. Grandchildren include: Carson and Isabelle Dowlin; Connor and Cayleigh Hall. He has numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis graduated from R. A. Long High School, Longview, WA. in 1960.

Dennis enjoyed music and playing guitar, particularly Country and Rhythm and Blues. He enjoyed jamming with his longtime friend, Dan Whyms, who performed in a Johnny Cash Tribute Show around the world. Dan remained a close friend until the road for Dennis ended.