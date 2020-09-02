Dennis "Denny" Hideo Mayeda

Denny was a friend to all. You could always count on him. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic cars and most of all spending time with his family. His family was his pride and joy. You could always find him at one of the kid’s events, no matter the distance. Denny’s most prized possession was his family. He loved spending time with them, especially his Grandkids and Great-Grandchildren. Denny retired from Brusco Tug and Barge in 2008, that’s when the real fun began. Hunting trips with his son. Alaska Cruise and road trips with LeAndra. Lots of time with his Great-Grandchildren. Fishing with his friends. Cruising his ‘55 Bel Air. Winter’s in Arizona. Denny lived his life to the fullest.