Sept. 9, 1940 — Oct. 20, 2021

The world lost a legend when Dennis Bond, also known as “Triple Nickel” or “Bondo,” died October 20, 2021. He died peacefully at his beach home, surrounded by his family.

Dennis was born September 9, 1940, in Bellingham, Washington, to Raymond Corliss and Vada Rowena (Shearing) Bond. He was the youngest of four children. His siblings, William “Bub” Bond, James Bond and Myrna Bond Mendenhall, preceded him in death; as did his parents.

Dennis attended Bellingham High School and Western Washington University studying math and engineering. Early in his career he worked for the Forest Service and Bechtel Corporation as a surveyor. He also was a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He found his calling in 1965 when he joined the Washington State Patrol, as Trooper 555 and Safety Instructor. He provided safety lectures throughout Southwest Washington to schools, industries and interest groups. He enjoyed talking with children in their classrooms about a myriad of safety issues and soon became a fixture on many campuses. He was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1990.

His love for community was strong. He brought safety information to many public events, including the “Convincer,” a seat-belt demonstration to the county fair. He was a member of the Toastmasters, the Lions Club and the Elks club. He helped to establish youth football in Kelso, and he coached in that program for many years. He was active in building and flying remote-control aircraft. He was an accomplished woodworker, hand-crafting many toy boxes, jewelry boxes, rocking horses, and furniture that are treasured family heirlooms.

He married his angel, Carol Jean Bierly, on February 16, 1963, in Madras, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his two daughters, Michelle (Bond) and Dennis Cottrell, and Denise (Bond) and Darren Ullman; as well as his six grandchildren, Jakob and Amber Sanborn Ullmann, Kenny Meyer, Zachary and Kailee Meyer, Kaitlyn and Ethan Horton, Amy and Jordan Roth, and Lukas and Hallea Ullmann. He also is survived by two great-granddaughters, Emerson and Marlowe; and a great-grandson and great-granddaughter on the way. Dennis loved his family fiercely and especially enjoyed the role of “Papa Dennis.” He told tales of crocodiles under the deck, squirrel meat in the stir fry, and ducking poison darts in the Amazon. He gave big bear hugs and the hugest smiles.

Dennis gave of himself and his time freely. He shared his love of woodworking, salmon fishing and flying remote control airplanes with the next generation, spending hours in the garage teaching his craft. Anywhere he went, you could hear shouts of “Trooper Bond!” “Coach Bond!” He would smile that broad smile and wave. And most importantly, take time to listen. He was a father figure to many.

He and Carol built their dream home on Willapa Bay in Ocean Park, Washington, when Dennis retired in 1991 and moved there permanently when she later retired. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, watching birds, clam digging, tailgating and hosting friends and family at “The Beach.”

In his life, Dennis taught us all about courage and loyalty. He was a shining example of how to live with integrity. He showed us what it means to sacrifice for the greater good and to put others before yourself. Our community is a better place today because of the many ways he cared and gave of himself.

As he said to dispatch every night when he got home, “555 Kelso, out of service.”

A memorial service will be held in summer 2022. Arrangements were made through Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea.