June 9, 1941—April 27, 2023

WOODLAND—Dennis Arlan Poulsen, 81, of Woodland, WA passed away on April 27. He was born June 19, 1941 in Oberon, ND to Pete and Frances Poulsen. He attended school in Oberon until moving to Woodland. He was a Woodland High School, Class of 1959 graduate and then attended college at NDSU in Fargo, ND.

Denny moved back to Washington and worked for Boeing in Seattle where he met his wife Michelle at the World’s Fair. They had two children, a son Dana and daughter Kelli. The family moved to Woodland, he worked various jobs before joining the Woodland Truck Line in 1974. He drove truck then transitioned into the office as a Rate Clerk, working many years until his retirement at the age of 76.

His love of sports was a huge part of his life. His favorite teams were the NY Yankees and the San Francisco 49ers! He loved NASCAR racing and Dale Earnhardt SR. He would attend and support his family and friends as they played school sports. His favorite nickname was Poppa Denny by the grandkids.

Denny was preceded in death by his sister Karen, father Pete and mom Frances.

He is survived by his son Dana (Jennifer) Poulsen, Berlin, MD; daughter Kelli Hall (Dan Kopp), Kalama, WA; sisters: Diane Balch, Grangeville ID, Pamela Stevenson, Vancouver, WA, Terri (Mike) Smith, Woodland, WA, and his nieces and nephew. Grandchildren: Randi Hall, Kramer Poulsen, Rikki Hall, Jonathan Poulsen, Jenna Poulsen, Jolie Poulsen, Madison Roxbury and Laken Roxbury and three great grandchildren: Orion, Leo and Kenna, and special honorary daughter, Andi Jacobs.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 16 3:00 p.m. We will Toast Denny at 4:00 p.m. and have a time for any memories you wish to share. There will be food, and cheer!

Home of Mike and Terri Smith: 41115 NW Chilton Drive, Woodland, WA