CASTLE ROCK—Denice Lynn Still, at the age of 56, residing in Castle Rock, WA passed away surrounded by her family on April 12, 2023 after a long battle of lung disease. She is survived by her husband Dennis Still and three children Colby, Samantha, and Trevor. A celebration of life will be held on May 6 at White Meadows in Castle Rock, WA at 2:30 p.m. Denice will be desperately missed by all those she left behind, and our hearts are broken from her unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was truly a blessing.