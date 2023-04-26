Aug. 10, 1966—April 12, 2023
CASTLE ROCK—Denice Lynn Still, at the age of 56, residing in Castle Rock, WA passed away surrounded by her family on April 12, 2023 after a long battle of lung disease. She is survived by her husband Dennis Still and three children Colby, Samantha, and Trevor. A celebration of life will be held on May 6 at White Meadows in Castle Rock, WA at 2:30 p.m. Denice will be desperately missed by all those she left behind, and our hearts are broken from her unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was truly a blessing.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.