Dene Huntington Merritt

August 22, 1964 — May 12, 2021
Dene was born in Gold Beach, Ore. His parents were Verna L. (Huntington) and Donald R. Merritt. He and the family moved to Castle Rock, Wash., in 1968, and he attended Castle Rock schools, graduating from Castle Rock High School in 1982. Dene married Allyson Goodrich in 1997 and together they had Spencer.
Dene loved all kinds of cars, enjoyed car and motorcycle races, had a passion for fishing and camping and Black Sabbath. He had a dry sense of humor and he made everyone laugh, spending many hours around the campfire.
Surviving him are his wife, Allyson, and son Spencer; brothers Gary McVicker and Donald R. Merritt Jr.; and his sister, Teri Schlosser.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. June 19 at 440 29th Ave., Longview. This will be a potluck. Please call Kris at 360-636-2949 or Don at 360-518-2162.
