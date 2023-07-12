Oct. 3, 1930—June 27, 2023

PUYALLUP—DeLoris Jean Larson, age 92, of Puyallup, WA passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2023. She was born on October 3, 1930. DeLoris was known for her kind and feisty nature, as well as her great sense of humor.

DeLoris is survived by her daughter, Jean Knight and her husband Jeff. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Lopez-Larson, Michael Knight, and Adam Knight, as well as her great-granddaughter, Reagan Larson. DeLoris was preceded in death by her husband, David Larson, her son, Gary Larson, as well as her parents and two brothers.

DeLoris worshipped at Trinity Lutheran in Longview and Tacoma, WA. Her faith was an important aspect of her life.

A private family gathering will be held to celebrate DeLoris’s life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

DeLoris will be deeply missed by her family, whom she fiercely loved, and all who knew her.