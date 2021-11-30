Delbert Lyle Gilkerson

Aug. 30, 1946 — Nov. 7, 2021

Delbert was born in Longview to Delbert Sr. and Floy Gilkerson. He graduated from R.A. Long High School and Washington State University. After his college graduation, Del spent two years in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia. He then received a Fulbright Scholarship and taught English in Indonesia for two years where he fell in love with the island and the people of Bali.

When Del came home, he became lab manager at Norpac/Weyerhaeuser. After his retirement, Del became head of the Mosquito Control District for Cowlitz County. He loved his job, learned a lot and really organized the whole operation.

Del and his husband, Minh, had a beautiful home on Silver Lake. As a part of trying to keep the lake healthy for everyone, Del became part of the Silver Lake Flood Control District. He spent many hours checking the dam and the lake and algae levels. He kept meticulous records recording changes in the lake.

Del built a house in the small village of Bangkiang Sidem, Bali. He spent two to three months out of the year living with the villagers who considered him part of their village, and Del considered the villagers his second family.

Del will be missed by his partner and husband of 33 years, Minh Au; his sister and her husband; Linda and Bob Kalal; nephews Casey and Nathan Kalal and their families; his Balinese families and friends; and his coffee klatch family who will miss his weekly jokes.

Jalan Jalan!